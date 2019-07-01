GLEN L. SAUERBRY Greeley Glen L. Sauerbry, 67, of Greeley, Iowa, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Friday, June 28, 2019. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester. Memorial service with military honors: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Greeley United Methodist Church in Greeley, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Additional visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Inurnment at a later date in Goshen Cemetery in Millville, Iowa. Glen was born Jan. 13, 1952, the son of Worthy-George and Laura Ilene (Tindell) Sauerbry. He attended Maquoketa Valley High School. Glen married Kathie Byers on June 7, 1969, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Glen enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served as a master sergeant. He was the acting mayor of Greeley for many years. Glen enjoyed hunting, gardening and especially fishing on the Turkey and Mississippi. He liked antique tractors, traveling, trucking and passing his knowledge on to others. Glen most loved helping his family. Glen is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathie Sauerbry of Greeley; children, Charlotte (Shane) Graham of Greeley, Marge Horstman (Mike Letts) of Manchester, Ken Sauerbry (Shireen Johnson) of Edgewood and Marie (Jason) Prezeau of Manchester; sisters, Sharon Smith of Colesburg and Dollie Prickett of Manchester; 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Glen was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Georgia Puccio; a brother, Bobby Joe Sauerbry; and a nephew in infancy. Please share a memory of Glen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 1, 2019