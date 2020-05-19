|
GLEN "BO" DAVID MILLER Norway Glen "Bo" David Miller, 60, of Norway, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 15, 2020, at his farm. Glen was born June 11, 1959, to Norman and Elaine (Swick) Miller in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He graduated from Norway High School in 1977. Following school, he worked for Gorden Sevig Long Hall Trucking for a short time before working with his father and brother. As a family, they farmed and hauled grain for farm families around Benton County. On July 23, 1994, Glen married the love of his life, Lisa Havran, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Norway. Together, they lived in Norway raising their three children. There wasn't anything Glen couldn't fix. He was a hard worker who would give you the shirt off his back and was loved by all who knew him. Glen enjoyed the Chicago Cubs, euchre and the battle for the pig. He had a love for animals, which he got from his mother, and was one of the best pool players in Norway. Most of all, he had a love for his family. Glen was a member of Norway Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lisa Miller of Norway; children, Colton Miller of Grimes and Holly and Tyler Miller, both of Norway; siblings, Darrell (Kathy) Miller and Kevin (Deanna) Miller, both of Norway, and Karen Pegump of Walford; and many more loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Because of the current pandemic, a private family service will take place at Mound Cemetery in Watkins, Iowa, with a memorial Mass at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2020