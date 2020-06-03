Glen Smith Jr.
1920 - 2020
GLEN H. SMITH JR. Cedar Rapids Glen H. Smith Jr., 99, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha. Per Glen's request, there will be no visitation or services. Survivors include a cousin, Dean (Mary) King; and good friends Jim Auen and Doug Dix. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise; two brothers; and two sisters. Glen was born July 31, 1920, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Glen and Chloe (Linn) Smith Sr. He married Louise Dusenbery on July 31, 1941, in Canton, Mo. Louise passed away in 1995. Glen worked at United Fire and Casualty for more than 29 years, retiring in 1988. Glen proudly served in the Navy during World War II and held the rank of chief yeoman. He had the privilege of going on the Honor Flight with his friend Jim, in 2014. Glen had a wonderful sense of humor and a quick wit. He enjoyed his Welsh Corgi dogs and the time spent at Lake Delhi at his cabin with his wife, Louise. Glen will be greatly missed. He was a very charitable man and a great friend. Please leave a message or tribute on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
