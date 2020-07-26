1/1
Glen Thomas McCord
1955 - 2020
GLEN THOMAS MCCORD San Francisco Glen Thomas McCord, 65, of San Francisco, died on July 14, 2020, from a sudden illness. Private graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Glen was born May 11, 1955, to Waylon and Gloria McCord in Anamosa. He graduated from West High School in Iowa City and Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Glen played football at both and was a 1977 CoSIDA Academic All-American Second Team. He always excelled in school, where he had many friends and played the drums. Glen moved to San Diego to pursue more college education and do coaching. He moved to San Francisco, which reminded him of Cedar Rapids. Glen lived and worked there for more than 40 years and had a wide circle of friends, including Laura Clark and Terry Disley. He enjoyed socializing with friends, listening to jazz and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Glen always was a joy to be around and will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Gloria McCord of Cedar Rapids; sister, Sharon Schanbacher of Cedar Rapids; two brothers, John (Amy) McCord of Cedar Rapids and Douglas McCord of Winter Springs, Fla.; four nieces, Bonnie Seely, Joanna Schanbacher, Kimberly Stark and Leah Nobling; and two nephews, Todd Schanbacher and Matthew McCord. Glen was preceded in death by his father, Waylon McCord; brother, Waylon "Sonny" McCord Jr. and his wife, Linda; brother-in-law, William Schanbacher; and nephew, Jeffrey McCord. Condolences may be sent to the family home at 1719 Brookdale Lane NE, Cedar Rapids, IA, 52402, or you may share a memory at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Please share a memory of Glen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
