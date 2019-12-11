|
GLEN WIEDITZ Cedar Rapids Glen Wieditz, 74, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Celebration of Life: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Glen was born July 21, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Walter and Frances (Offt) Wieditz. After he graduated from Garrison High School, Glen served his country in the U.S. Army. Glen worked in the manufacturing industry until his retirement. Glen enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved riding his motorcycle and he took great pride in his beautiful yard and flowerbed. Survivors include his children, Brandis (Josh) Wieditz-Jarr and Justin Rouse, all of Cedar Rapids; brothers, Dean (Linda) Wieditz of Vinton and Gary Wieditz of Oelwein; grandchildren, Justis, Phenyx and Vega Jarr, Alexis Scott, Zoe Rouse and Roman Rouse; aunt, Ruth Wieditz; close friend, Dixie Johnson of Cedar Rapids; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Frances Wieditz; brother, Karl Wieditz; and sister, Carole Garbers. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Glen Wieditz at www.murdocfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019