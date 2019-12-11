Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Wieditz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Wieditz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen Wieditz Obituary
GLEN WIEDITZ Cedar Rapids Glen Wieditz, 74, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Celebration of Life: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Glen was born July 21, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Walter and Frances (Offt) Wieditz. After he graduated from Garrison High School, Glen served his country in the U.S. Army. Glen worked in the manufacturing industry until his retirement. Glen enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved riding his motorcycle and he took great pride in his beautiful yard and flowerbed. Survivors include his children, Brandis (Josh) Wieditz-Jarr and Justin Rouse, all of Cedar Rapids; brothers, Dean (Linda) Wieditz of Vinton and Gary Wieditz of Oelwein; grandchildren, Justis, Phenyx and Vega Jarr, Alexis Scott, Zoe Rouse and Roman Rouse; aunt, Ruth Wieditz; close friend, Dixie Johnson of Cedar Rapids; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Frances Wieditz; brother, Karl Wieditz; and sister, Carole Garbers. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Glen Wieditz at www.murdocfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -