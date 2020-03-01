|
GLEN WILLIAM EHLINGER Marion Glen William Ehlinger, 70, of rural Marion, Iowa, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his home from complications with cancer. We will remember Glen on Friday, March 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, Iowa. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Allee Chapel, Cornell College, Mount Vernon. Glen was born to Wilford and Florence (Shanahan) Ehlinger on June 21, 1949, in Dubuque, Iowa. A farm boy from Otter Creek, he started school in a one-room schoolhouse. He graduated from Bellevue Marquette High School, Loras College, Dubuque, and then Marycrest College, Davenport. Glen served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He married Lee Ann Powell in 1975; they later divorced. Glen married Christine Donovan in 1989. Glen had a career in manufacturing, but his passion and abilities were art. He was remarkably kind and creative. He shared his humor and artistic talents with all, but none so much as with his beloved friend, Jim Lewis. They began traveling Eastern Iowa gravel roads in the '70s, stopping to paint the beauty of the Mississippi Valley, and it continued through the decades. Despite recent health issues, he continued taking painting classes and creating furniture and sculpture at his farm outside Marion. Glen loved being a father to his five children. He would not be characterized as a traditional father, but the success of all his children is a testament to the type of father and man he was. Glen and Chris enjoyed 30 years of marriage complete with everything life had to offer, and they made a great team. Glen is survived by his wife, Chris of Marion, Iowa; his children, Eli, Iowa City, Iowa, Katy (Mitch) Fenton, Tallahassee, Fla., Sam (Erin) Donovan, Atlanta, Claire, Dubuque, Iowa, and Grace, Chicago; grandchildren, Baylor, Emery and Easton Fenton, Adrian and Asher Ehlinger and Owen, Max and Leo Donovan; and his sisters, Ellen (Bob) Steffen, Janelle (Randy) Grammens and Joyce Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Denny Reynolds. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please share your support and memories with Glen's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020