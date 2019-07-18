Home

GLENDA BRADSHAW Grinnell Glenda Bradshaw, 77, of Grinnell, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Ames and Nevada, Iowa, died on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Windsor Manor in Grinnell. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. A reception will follow at the St. Francis Social Center in Grinnell. Interment will be at Chester Cemetery, north of Grinnell. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Dallas International University, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 368, Grinnell, IA 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 18, 2019
