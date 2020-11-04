GLENDA MAE-ANN LACHER Mount Vernon Glenda Mae-Ann Lacher, 86, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Hallmark Care Center under hospice care. A Celebration of Life will be held for Glenda and her husband, Russell Lacher, at a later date. Iowa Cremation is entrusted with the arrangements. Glenda is survived by three sons, Greg of Marion, Iowa, Curt of Iowa City, Iowa, and Grant of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Russell Lacher; and her son, Neal. Glenda was born May 7, 1934, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Edna Knauer. She married Russell Lacher in Illinois. Glenda worked at Square D, Collins Radio, Microtech and Nissan Universal Gym Equipment. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, league bowling in her early years, listening to music, especially The Blue Band, and traveling to Texas and Mexico for the winters. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. Please leave a message or tribute to the Lacher family on the website www.iowacremation.com
