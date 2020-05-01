Home

Glenda Lucille Denning Obituary
GLENDA LUCILLE DENNING Cedar Rapids Glenda Lucille Denning, 72, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at home following a long illness. Due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions, services are pending. Glenda is survived by her husband, Robert Denning; sons, Jeremy Denning and Matthew Denning, both of Cedar Rapids; and her daughter, Amy Jo Voight of Gilbert, Minn. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joann Frazier; brother, Ronald Bendon; and nephew, Douglas Frazier. Glenda was born Nov. 4, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Joseph and Mabel Dunham Bendon. In 1965, she graduated from Jefferson High School and attended the University of Northern Iowa. Glenda married Robert Denning in 1969 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, and enjoyed 50 years of marriage. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Glenda was a church board member for the New Disciples Christian Church, and volunteered at the church "We Care" shop for many years. She was recognized by the governor for her volunteerism. Glenda loved to read and travel, but most of all loved her family. She was a devoted wife and mother, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2020
