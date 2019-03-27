GLENDON REMINGTON Marion Glendon Remington of Marion has gone to be with Jesus Christ our Lord at age 78 on March 21, 2019, in the comfort of his own home. Visitation will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 29, with Mass following at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served after services in the church basement. Glen is the son of Glendon and Leona (Kula) Remington. He served in the U.S. Army for three years and was proud to be a Vietnam War veteran. He worked for Midwest Auto Sprinkler Co. (fire protection) for over 30 years before retiring in 2003. He married Elinor Donovan in 1965 at Immaculate Conception Church in Castle Grove. Glen is survived by his wife, Elinor; children, Shona (Remington) Briggs, Pleasant Hill, Iowa, Shannon Remington, Pleasantville, Iowa, and Shane (Joan) Remington, Marion, Iowa; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glendon and Leona; his infant brother Glendon Lee; his brothers, Dean, Larry and Gerald; and sister, Glenda Erickson. Glen was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Glen enjoyed traveling, fishing, playing cards and spending time with family, friends and his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, charitable memorials have been established by his wife and children. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary