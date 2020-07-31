1/1
Glenice Mae Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLENICE MAE MOORE Williamsburg Glenice Mae Moore was born Dec. 16, 1939, on the family farm in Davis County, Iowa, the daughter of Glen Earl and Edna Maxine (Mather) Slonaker. She attended school in Webster, Keswick and Bloomfield. On June 28, 1958, Glenice was united in marriage to Charles Goldthwaite "CG" Moore in Keswick, Iowa. She worked at the Keswick Cafe, provided in-home day care and was a cook at Tri-County Schools for 18 years. She lived in Davis County and Keswick and has resided in Williamsburg for the last five years. Glenice was a former member of Keswick United Methodist Church and later St. Paul United Methodist Church in Williamsburg. She was a member of the UMW and James Murphy Ladies Auxiliary in Keswick. She was a Sunday School teacher in Keswick for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards, going to dances, listening to local country music bands and volunteering in the community with family, neighbors and friends. Glenice passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home in Williamsburg at the age of 80 years. She is survived by three daughters, Shirley (Mike) Gent of Webster, Susan (Richard) Lucas of North English, Iowa, and Sharon (Mike) Lucas of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a son, Scott (Robyn) Moore of Fort Collins, Colo.; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a brother, Kenneth (Kay) Slonaker; and a sister, Nancy (Keith) Rosburg. She was preceded by her parents; her husband; and two grandchildren, Sybrina Lucas and Justin Lucas. Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Powell Funeral Home in North English. Burial will be in Sixteen Cemetery near What Cheer. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in North English. A general memorial fund has been established. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Masks are encouraged.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved