GLENICE MAE MOORE Williamsburg Glenice Mae Moore was born Dec. 16, 1939, on the family farm in Davis County, Iowa, the daughter of Glen Earl and Edna Maxine (Mather) Slonaker. She attended school in Webster, Keswick and Bloomfield. On June 28, 1958, Glenice was united in marriage to Charles Goldthwaite "CG" Moore in Keswick, Iowa. She worked at the Keswick Cafe, provided in-home day care and was a cook at Tri-County Schools for 18 years. She lived in Davis County and Keswick and has resided in Williamsburg for the last five years. Glenice was a former member of Keswick United Methodist Church and later St. Paul United Methodist Church in Williamsburg. She was a member of the UMW and James Murphy Ladies Auxiliary in Keswick. She was a Sunday School teacher in Keswick for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards, going to dances, listening to local country music bands and volunteering in the community with family, neighbors and friends. Glenice passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home in Williamsburg at the age of 80 years. She is survived by three daughters, Shirley (Mike) Gent of Webster, Susan (Richard) Lucas of North English, Iowa, and Sharon (Mike) Lucas of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a son, Scott (Robyn) Moore of Fort Collins, Colo.; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a brother, Kenneth (Kay) Slonaker; and a sister, Nancy (Keith) Rosburg. She was preceded by her parents; her husband; and two grandchildren, Sybrina Lucas and Justin Lucas. Celebration of Life service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Powell Funeral Home in North English. Burial will be in Sixteen Cemetery near What Cheer. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in North English. A general memorial fund has been established. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
