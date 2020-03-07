Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Home
108 Fremont St Se
Blairstown, IA 52209
(319) 454-6521
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John Catholic Church
Blairstown, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Blairstown, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Etscheidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Andrew Etscheidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Andrew Etscheidt Obituary
GLENN ANDREW ETSCHEIDT Blairstown Glenn Andrew Etscheidt, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Gardens in Cedar Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. John Catholic Church in Blairstown, with the Rev. Craig Steimel as celebrant. Private family interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blairstown. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church in Blairstown. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -