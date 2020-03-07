|
|
GLENN ANDREW ETSCHEIDT Blairstown Glenn Andrew Etscheidt, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Gardens in Cedar Rapids. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. John Catholic Church in Blairstown, with the Rev. Craig Steimel as celebrant. Private family interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blairstown. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church in Blairstown. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020