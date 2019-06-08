GLENN ARTHUR NAGEL Parnell Glenn Arthur Nagel was born July 30, 1937, in LaSalle, Ill., the son of Arthur L. and Esther J. (Johnson) Nagel. He graduated from Newark High School in 1955 and received his B.S. in agriculture with a minor in business from Illinois State. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1960 to 1964. Glenn was a life-long farmer. On Aug. 14, 1964, Glenn was united in marriage to June Claire Gealow at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Yorkville, Ill.. Together, they made their home in Newark until 2001, when they moved to Parnell, Iowa. Glenn was a former member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Yorkville. He served as treasurer and on the church council and served as an officer with the Immanuel Lutheran Brotherhood. He was a member of the Kendall County Farm Bureau and Ottawa Milk Producers Association. After moving to Iowa, he became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy, the Church ESR and Iowa County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed John Deere tractors, Studebaker cars, being outdoors, fishing, gardening and woodworking. Glenn died on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Colonial Manor in Amana, Iowa, at the age of 81 years. Glenn is survived by three daughters, Grace Melles of North Aurora, Ill., Beth (Brian) Williams of Channahon, Ill., and Becky Nagel of Chicago; five grandchildren, Kyle and Tommy Melles, Jacob Diaz and Lyla and Olivia Williams; a brother, Floyd (Marcia) Nagel of Millington, Ill.; and a sister, Carolyn (Ronald) Gengler of Somonauk, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, June. Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy, Iowa. Pastor Gary Sears will officiate. Burial will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary