Glenn D. Clothier Obituary
GLENN D. CLOTHIER Cedar Rapids Glenn D. Clothier, 72, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, surrounded by love. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Burial will take place at a later date. Glenn was born Aug. 12, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of William and Margurete (Brown) Clothier. He grew up and lived in the Anamosa and Springville areas, graduating from Springville High School. Glenn served honorably in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for and retired from King's Material. Glenn was a member of Marion American Legion Post 298 and Anamosa Post 4077. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and softball when he was younger. Glenn was a dedicated Iowa Hawkeyes and cheesehead Green Bay Packers fan. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Glenn is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughter, Melanie (Jim) Martin-Trainor of Cedar Rapids; son, Jason (Darcy) Clothier of Springville; eight grandchildren, Aaron Martin (Natalie Deam), Nic (Brittany) Martin, Natalie Martin, Jami, Sarah, Christopher and Lindsi Martin-Trainor, and Johnny (Skie) Buck; two great-grandchildren, Orien and Aurora Buck; four brothers, William (Carmela) Clothier III of Arizona, Jack (Cheryl) Clothier of Springville, Jerry (Becky) Clothier and Delbert (Mollie) Clothier of New Mexico; one sister, Becky Latham of Springville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials in Glenn's memory may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Glenn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
