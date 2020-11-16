GLENN EDWIN SKOOG Cedar Rapids Glenn Edwin Skoog passed away peacefully from cancer surrounded by his family on Saturday, Nov. 14. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, masks and social distancing is required. A private service will be held at St. Pius X. Contact family for more information. Glenn was 90 years old. Glenn met the love of his life, Roberta, at the ARMAR Ballroom in Marion, Iowa in 1954. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year. Glenn is preceded in death by his father and mother, three brothers, one sister and one son-in-law. He is survived by his wife, Roberta; two sisters; his children, Barbara Sellick (Jim-dec.), Marilinne Staub, Brian Skoog, Annette Skoog and Susie Kell (Doug); as well as his grandchildren, Lauren Staub, Jared Staub, Shelby Ellingson, Ashley Livingston (Hunter), Kehly Todd (Bryan) and Braydon Skoog. Glenn was a proud Army Veteran and served during the Korean conflict. He was employed by Rockwell Collins for 38 years. Above all, Glenn was a family man. He loved his family and friends very much and cherished the time he spent with them. Glenn and Roberta spent most of their married life together attending events for their children and grandchildren. They truly loved being involved with their children and grandchildren's lives. Glenn kept his video camera with him at all times to record most of these events and has an extensive video library that includes many hundreds of hours of his life and the love he had for his family. He was well-known for his great personality and his sense of humor. He was always up for family fun. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's Hospice would be preferred. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.