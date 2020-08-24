GLENN GEORGE KRUG Vinton Glenn George Krug, a longtime Vinton resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home at the fully lived age of 93. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Phillips Funeral Home chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton, Iowa. The wearing of masks is suggested. Family graveside services will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for the Vinton Lutheran Home for the purchase of media equipment for residents to video chat with their families, or the Vinton Christian Church in Glenn's name. Messages of condolence or stories of Glenn may be forwarded to Linda Schminke, 1107 Broadway St., Pella, IA 50219, who will be collecting them to share with family in the future. Born on June 9, 1927, near Dysart, Glenn was the eldest of six children born to Otto Sr. and Mary Jane (McNamee) Krug. He related many stories of growing up on the farm from working with his dad's team of horses, Betty and Bob, to the first tractor his dad owned. His mechanical skill and knowledge would become his occupation throughout his life. Including farm implement mechanic at several dealerships to teaching at Kirkwood (then known as Area 10 Community College) with an eighth-grade education! He proudly earned his GED and related courses to obtain his teaching certificate. A group of "his students" (most of whom have retired themselves) had continued to have annual get-togethers with their "ag-mechanic instructor" Mr. Krug. He enjoyed keeping up with them and their visits. After several years as a field troubleshooter for International Harvester, Glenn became the city of Vinton street supervisor, retiring in 1992. He came out of retirement to act as liaison during the extensive street improvement project in the downtown business district. Glenn served on the airport board as well as various positions with the Vinton Christian Church, where he was a member. After retirement, Glenn enjoyed "making sawdust" in the basement, turning out hundreds of wooden toys, birdhouse and wishing wells. Most of the toys made their way to annual toy drives. Glenn and Darlene Dake (who preceded him in death May 5, 2009) were married July 2, 1948, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. For over 50 years, they made their home at the corner of East Third Street and Seventh Avenue and worked side by side during many remodeling projects. They enjoyed seeing many sights on motorcoach tours and camping excursions For the past five years, Lutheran Home Assisted Living was home to Glenn, where he enjoyed playing cards, bingo, manicures, and good-natured bantering with his "staff-family." He had just entered the nursing home unit in May, where he continued to be blessed by the caring staff there. It can be said that at 93, one hasn't died but has won the game of life. And in that case, Dad, you hold the winning hand. Those left to hold his memory in their hearts are his daughters, Linda (the late Gary) Schminke of Pella, Glennys (Larry) Phelps of Clarksville, Tenn., and Jolyn (Dave) Petermeier of Alhambra, Ill.; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren were blessed by Grandpa Krug, Cindy (Schminke) Van Donselaar, Oskaloosa, Mitch Schminke, Boulder, Colo., Tabetha (Phelps) Fletcher, Va., Sarah (Phelps) Hines, Tenn., Blake Petermeier, Ill., and John Petermeier, Ill.; his brothers, Robert Dean (Karen) and Merlin John (Judy) of California; brothers-in-law, Larry (Anne) Dake, Vinton and Lyle (Marilyn) Dake, Ill.; as well as many nieces and nephews. Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; son,-in-law Gary Schminke; brother, Otto Krug Jr. (Shirley); sisters, Violet and Corrine; brother-in-law, Darrel Dake (Katherine); great-grandson, Jordan Fletcher; parents Otto Sr. and Mary Jane; and parents-in-law, Harold and Erma Dake. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
