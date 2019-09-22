|
GLENN LEE MORLAND Lafayette, Colo. Glenn Lee Morland, 82, of Lafayette, Colo., passed away at his home on Tuesday evening, Sept. 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. Glenn was the firstborn of four children to Ora and Myrtle (Sheller) Morland. He was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, on May 13, 1937, and grew up near Union alongside his brother and sisters, Marvin, Marilyn and Gloria. His foundation in life came from the guidance and mentorship by his grandmother, Ruth Sheller, and an endless curiosity to understand how everything worked. He graduated with his bachelor's degree in sciences and humanities from Iowa State University. Later, he conducted graduate studies at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash., and obtained a Master of Science for Teachers in Physical Science from the University of Missouri at Columbia. In 1958, he met Janice Norman while roller skating. They began writing letters and later were married on June 12, 1960, at the Liberty Church in New Providence, Iowa. Together they had five children, Shawn, Dianna, Lorelei, Michelle and Eric. They spent most of their life in Iowa, including the Union area, Vinton, Burlington and North Liberty, but they also lived in the states of Washington and Missouri. Glenn moved to Thornton, Colo., three years ago and recently to Lafayette to be near family. Glenn was very intellectual, loved to teach others and had a passion for the physical sciences, as well as politics. The first half of his career was teaching high school in Jewell, South Hamilton, Union and Vinton in Iowa. The second half of his career was as a science instructor at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington. He loved to learn and share his perspectives in physics, chemistry, mathematics and engineering. He inspired many students to pursue advanced degrees and was excited when they reconnected with him years later to share their life journey. He enjoyed working with his hands, was a machinist at Lennox and Rockwell Goss and was also a skilled carpenter. He renovated cars, built and remodeled homes and was especially proud of his custom cabinetry. For a fun project, he designed and built his own custom telescope with a gear system for observing distant stars. He was perfecting the design of his golf clubs. He had many hobbies and one often could find him tinkering with his electronics or ham radio, working in his machine shop, singing and playing the guitar, observing distant stars, playing pool, golf or bowling, researching genealogy or creating the perfect ecosystem for his garden. He loved a challenging game of cards, cribbage or chess. He was passionate about social justice, equality and the environment, and didn't hesitate to stand his ground. He supported political causes regardless of party line or party loyalty. Glenn is survived by his five children, Shawn (Chris) Morland of Colorado Springs, Colo., Dianna Holder of North Liberty, Iowa, Lorelei Kurimski of North Bethesda, Md., Michelle (Mike) Wichman of Coralville and Eric (Tracey) Morland of Erie, Colo. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren, Steven Holder, Jennifer Owen, Jared Kurimski, Sydney Morland and Ethan Morland; and three great-grandchildren, Levi and Juliette Owen and Skylar Holder. He was preceded in death by Janice, his wife and best friend, on Dec. 30, 2013. Glenn requested that there be no funeral services. Glenn and Janice's ashes will be spread among the Colorado Aspens, and the remainder sent up on a memorial spaceflight. A bench and maple tree also will be donated to Centennial Park in North Liberty on their behalf. In lieu of flowers or a memorial fund, it was Glenn's wish that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the in hopes of more research, improved treatments and a cure. Online condolences may be sent to his family through the web at www.inmemoriamservices.com. In Memoriam Funeral Parlour and Crematory is caring for Glenn's family and his arrangements. Dad was a person with a fascinating perspective on life. We will miss our deep conversations with him.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019