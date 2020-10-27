GLENN A. LOVELL SR. Mechanicsville Glenn A. Lovell Sr., 85, of Mechanicsville, Iowa, passed away Oct. 23, 2020. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, by Celebrant Dawn Stephens. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors: Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville. The services will be livestreamed for friends and extended family. Please share your support and memories with Glenn's family and find a link to the livestream details on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
under obituaries. Glenn was born Jan. 3, 1935, the son of Irvin and Dorothy (Schaffer) Lovell in Cedar County. He attended school in Tipton and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956. Glenn married Darlene Wehde in 1952. They had five children and later divorced. In 1965, he married Carol Jean Weber. He lived in the Tipton and Mechanicsville area all of his life. Glenn was self-employed as a truck driver for Moorman's Feed of Stanwood. He enjoyed wintering in Texas, camping at Sugar Bottom and playing cards at every chance he could get. Glenn was proud to be a 50-plus year member of American Legion Busch-Dennis Post 309. Glenn was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include his children, Linda Lovell, Deborah (George) Bunnell, Glenn (Freda) Lovell Jr., Terri (Mike) Tuttle and Randy (Jennifer) Lovell; his 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul Lovell and Larry (Barb) Lovell; special friend, Mary Weber; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol Jean; siblings, Frances (Ed) Benesh and Betty (Merle) McCormick; sister-in-law, Ruth Lovell; nieces, Norma McCormick and Sandy Hedgepath; and great-niece, Alecia Polum. Memorials are suggested to American Legion Busch-Dennis Post 309 or charity of your choice
.