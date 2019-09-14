|
|
GLENN MICHAEL "MIKE" SCOTT Cedar Rapids Glenn Michael "Mike" Scott, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Uuniversity of Iowa Hospital and Clinics following a short illness. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at St. John XXIII Catholic Church by the Rev. Dustin Vu. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home where friends may visit with the family from 3 to 5 p.m. Friends may also visit with the family on Monday after 10 a.m. at the church. Mike is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sons, Andrew and Adam (Jackie); five grandchildren, Drew, Shane, Jack, Abby and Ajay; and daughter-in-law, Sue Scott, all of Cedar Rapids; sister, Nancy Homik of Norton Shore, Mich., brother-in-law, Bud (Jan) Kittoe of Redwood City; and four nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Forrest and Genevieve Kittoe; brother- and sister-in-law, Tom and Rochelle Ray; and brother-in-law, Pete Homik. Mike was born March 15, 1942, in Bradford, Pa., the son of Winfield and Anastasia Hurley Scott. He married Kathleen Ann Kittoe on June 5, 1965. Mike grew up in McGregor and graduated from MarMac High School. He graduated from Loras College in 1965 and worked as a history teacher and a coach of various sports before operating the State Farm Insurance Agency in Marengo. He retired in 2008 after 35 years of service at State Farm. Mike was an avid Chicago White Sox and Iowa State fan, where some of his fondest memories were attending games with friends and family. He enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, playing golf, walking and traveling, especially to Wine Country in California and visiting Door County, Wis. He enjoyed reading; especially current events, politics and history, and always cherished time with loved ones. Memorials may be directed to Loras College, St. Vincent De Paul, Xavier High School, St. John XXIII Catholic Church or the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019