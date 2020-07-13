GLENNA "PEANUT" FAY BERGMAN Marion Loving Wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Glenna "Peanut" Fay Bergman, 68, was called to heaven following an extended fight against illness. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Services will be private for the family with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Anamosa. Glenna is survived by her husband, Gary; her children, Cristy (Chris) Caldwell, Tammy (Sterling) Silver, Bill (Cindy) Bergman, Julie (Matt) Cunningham and Eric (Becky) Bergman; grandchildren, Steven Turner, Monika (Chad) Carlson, Malorie Hults, Cole Turner, Tate Turner, Katie (Kyle) Kilburg, Megan (Cody) Parmenter, Ella Cunningham, Brayden Cunningham, Harper Bergman and Hayden Bergman; great grandchildren, Aiden and Oliver Parmenter; siblings, Pat (John) Price and E. Frank (Sylvia) Leuellen; and many nieces and nephews. Glenna Leuellen and Gary Bergman married on May 11, 1968, at Christ Church Unity in Rockford, Ill., and renewed their vows on March 23, 1970, at St. James Cathedral in Rockford, Ill. As a child, Glenna enjoyed going with her grandparents (Albert and Mary Keller) when they worked carnivals and Native American gatherings and playing with numerous cousins and friends. Glenna worked as an EMT early in life and a CMA in later years. Over 40 years, Glenna served on volunteer ambulance services as an EMT and CPR instructor. She also worked home health care for people with disabilities. When she wasn't working or caring for her family, Glenna found solace in creating a variety of crafts, which she proudly shared with family and friends. Glenna was a beautiful, loving, strong-willed individual who married young, started a family young, and left us far too young. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents, Helen Ketchum and William Leuellen; brother, Ronald Leuellen; and sister-in-law, Carole Bergman. Glenna would like to let you know that her work on earth is complete. She has received an offer that she couldn't refuse. Her work watching over all her loving family now will keep her busy for a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place without troubles and without life's problems and pain. She will be socializing, dancing, gardening and reading to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left instructions for her husband and children to celebrate her precious life with love. She will give us all wonderful memories and inspiration. Glenna (Peanut) sweetheart I miss you already and look forward to when we will be together again. (P.S.: thanks for going up), Love Gary She's in the sun, the wind, the rain, she's in the air you breathe with every breath you take. She sings a song of hope and cheer, there's no more pain, no more fear. You'll see her in the clouds above, hear her whisper words of love. You'll be together before long, until then listen for her song. - Christy Ann Martine In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Please share your support and memories with Glenna's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
under obituaries.