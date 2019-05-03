|
GLENNA LAVON HIATT Toledo Glenna Lavon Hiatt, 78, of Toledo, Iowa, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Premier Estates of Toledo. A family memorial service will be held on May 3, 2019, in Missouri. Cremation will be at Murdock-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Glenna was born April 11, 1941, in Oklahoma City, Okla., the daughter of Virgle and Lorraine (Ryan) Terry. Glenna was a John Wayne fan. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Glenna is survived by her children, Evelyn Reynolds of St. Joseph, Mo., Debra Reynolds of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Joanna Hughes of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Virgle (Wendy) Reynolds of Oregon and John Reynolds of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Anita Reynolds; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Lee Terry of Hannibal, Mo., and JoAnna Spencer of St. Joseph, Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Orville Reynolds; granddaughter, Tabatha Corp; and siblings, James "JD" Terry, Pearl Campbell, Gerald Terry and Shirley Spout.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2019