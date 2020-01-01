|
GLORA ROBERTSON Hiawatha Glora Robertson, 84, of Hiawatha, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital under the care of hospice. Private family services were held at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Burial has taken place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Glora was born Sept. 14, 1935, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Mabel (VanDruff) Overhulser. She was united in marriage to Edward Robertson on March 8, 1954, in Keokuk. Glora was a homemaker and co-owner of Maaco Body & Paint Shop. She enjoyed flowers and gardening. Glora was a huge dog lover and always had numerous dogs. Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Lora (Randy) Robert of Gravois, Mo., Darcy (Jon) Overfield of Rock Island, Ill., Guy (Georgia) Robertson of Orlando, Fla., and Zorrie (Scott) Forsythe of Hiawatha; sister, Doris Luegering of Minnesota; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; five brothers; and her dog, Chloee.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020