GLORIA ANN BARBER Cedar Rapids Gloria Ann Barber passed away at her home of 60 years on White Oak Road, Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020. Gloria turned 95 on Thursday, April 30. For several weeks she enjoyed an outpouring of love and connection to her friends and family. A basket of cards so full she couldn't move it; a raspy, dry voice from all the phone calls she answered. She lived for her family and friends and had a personal stake in each and every relationship. For those who let her in, she shared a sincere passion for their success and happiness and seemed to light a path linking her Midwest family values to a long and full life. She was born Gloria Ann Youngblade to Amil and Ella (Manning) Youngblade in Sioux City, Iowa. She was the oldest of three children, having two brothers, Jack and Dinny. In another neighborhood in Sioux City, Robert Paul Barber grew up and they were married on July 22, 1950. Gloria graduated from Iowa State University, was a Tri-Delt there and remained active with the sorority through the rest of her life, enjoying those great friends from her college years as well as the many new ones she made over time. She went on to teach school and eventually focused full-time on raising her three children and providing a loving home for her family. Following a brief stay in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and White Oak Road. became ground zero for the Barber family for more than 60 years. They raised three boys, Steve, Rick and Scott; and were blessed with nine grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews and extended family all over the country who enriched their lives. Gloria and Bob were active fixtures at First Lutheran Church and gave generously of their time and heart there, and throughout the community. Iowa sports and anything basketball always was topical, along with the weather any place she had a loved one. After losing Bob in 2009 to congestive heart failure, Gloria filled a second set of shoes and continued parenting and raising family until the morning she left us. Her sharp mind, passion and enthusiasm for life and her loving heart will remain an inspiration to all who knew her. A special thank-you to all who cared for her and continued to reach out to her over these last years, living proof that a note or a phone call or a simple act of kindness can change people's lives. Gloria will be laid to rest next to her lifelong love Bob. A gathering of family and friends will be scheduled at a later date. Her family wishes to thank all for their thoughts and support and encourages you to donate to the .
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020