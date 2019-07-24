GLORIA ANN MOORE BODKIN Olin Gloria Ann Moore Bodkin, 81, of Olin, passed away at her home Monday, July 22, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Olin. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service. Burial will be held at Antioch Cemetery. Gloria was born in Jackson County, Iowa, on March 26, 1938, to Alfred and Katherine (Hinrichs) Moore. She graduated from Olin High School. Gloria married Ronnie Fowler and had one daughter, Rhona Jean. They later divorced. She then met Jack Bodkin at Clinton Engines. They married in 1994. Gloria began her career at Clinton Engines and finished with her love of cooking at Valley View at Olin corners. In between, she had many secretarial jobs and restaurant work including City Limits in Anamosa and Triangle Cafe in Olin. In retirement, she worked for 13 years at R.J.'s Grocery in Olin. Gloria was a member of the United Methodist Church in Olin. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, cooking and embroidering. She loved taking care of her family and friends. She also enjoyed the cabin and fishing in Guttenberg. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Rhona (Jude) Haag of Olin; sisters, Marlene Levsen of Olin and Coleen (Gary) Townsend of Mechanicsville; brother, Carlyle "Butch" Moore of Mechanicsville; sister-in-law, Susan Moore of Tipton; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; brothers, Harlan (Rosalie) Moore, Delbert "Sam" (Rosella) Moore, Wylis "Tip" Moore, Merlin (Carolyn) Moore, Larry (Annie) Moore and Gerald "Rich" Moore; sisters, Roberta (Gunther) Christiansen, Wanda (Robert Sr.) Petersen, Gale Williams and Carol (Chris) Bendixen; and brothers-in-law, Joe Levsen, Don "Bus" (Donna) Bodkin and Darrell "Red" (Norma) Bodkin. Memorials may be directed to the family in her honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com. Published in The Gazette on July 24, 2019