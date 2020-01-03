|
|
GLORIA D. HUNT Cedar Rapids Gloria D. Hunt, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Jan. 1, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Per Gloria's wishes, there will be no services. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home in in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Gary; a daughter, Cori (Rick) Nebiker; son, Michael (Colleen); and a sister, Charlotte (Pete) Kepros, all of Cedar Rapids. She also is survived by three grandchildren, Josh (Stephanie) Hunt, Nick Nebiker and Sam (Dorian) Nebiker; and four great-grandchildren, Caleb Cutter, Jaxon and Ryker Hunt and Kai Nebiker. She was preceded in death by brothers and sisters. Gloria was born Oct. 9, 1944, in Burlington, the daughter of Charles and Beatrice (Schneider) Shaver. She married Gary G. Hunt on Dec. 19, 1970, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Gloria worked at Collins for 11 years, as a courier at Purolator for seven years and retired from The Cedar Rapids Gazette after 13 years of service. Gloria was a former member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed camping, playing solitaire, travel, her pets and spending time with her beloved family. She forever will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorial donations may be given to the Cedar Velley Humane Society or to Last Hope Animal Rescue. Please leave a message or tribute to the Hunt family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020