Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Hintz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Gay Hintz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Gay Hintz Obituary
GLORIA GAY HINTZ Cedar Rapids Gloria Gay Hintz, 77, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by her family. Family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Victory in Grace Baptist Church, Cedar Rapids. A Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church officiated by Pastor Kip Morrow. The casket will be closed at all times. Burial will take place in Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Gloria was born Aug. 29, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Lloyd L. and Gayle F (Couser) Kupps. She graduated from Jefferson High School Class of 1959. Gloria married her true love, William C. Hintz, on Sept. 8, 1962, at Sharon United Methodist Church. She worked at KCRG Radio & TV, KDTH Radio in Dubuque, Iowa, and retired from GE Capital in Cedar Rapids. Gloria was a member of Victory in Grace Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed helping at the church and loved her church family very much. Gloria is survived by her son, William H. Hintz; two daughters, Georgia (Russell) Camp and Amanda (Jim) Pitts; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis L Kupps; and sister, Diana L (Ken) Burg; and two nieces, all of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, Lloyd and Gayle; sister, Karen K. Cosper; a niece and a nephew. Memorials in Gloria's memory may be made to the Victory in Grace Baptist Church, 1700 B Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Please share a memory of Gloria at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now