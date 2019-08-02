|
|
GLORIA GAY HINTZ Cedar Rapids Gloria Gay Hintz, 77, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by her family. Family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Victory in Grace Baptist Church, Cedar Rapids. A Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church officiated by Pastor Kip Morrow. The casket will be closed at all times. Burial will take place in Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Gloria was born Aug. 29, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Lloyd L. and Gayle F (Couser) Kupps. She graduated from Jefferson High School Class of 1959. Gloria married her true love, William C. Hintz, on Sept. 8, 1962, at Sharon United Methodist Church. She worked at KCRG Radio & TV, KDTH Radio in Dubuque, Iowa, and retired from GE Capital in Cedar Rapids. Gloria was a member of Victory in Grace Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed helping at the church and loved her church family very much. Gloria is survived by her son, William H. Hintz; two daughters, Georgia (Russell) Camp and Amanda (Jim) Pitts; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis L Kupps; and sister, Diana L (Ken) Burg; and two nieces, all of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, Lloyd and Gayle; sister, Karen K. Cosper; a niece and a nephew. Memorials in Gloria's memory may be made to the Victory in Grace Baptist Church, 1700 B Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Please share a memory of Gloria at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019