GLORIA J. CARPENTER Decorah Gloria J. Carpenter, 92, of Decorah, Iowa, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Wellington Place in Decorah. Private family services will be held in the future. Burial will be in Phelps Cemetery in Decorah. Gloria is survived by her son, Mark Carpenter of Urbandale, Iowa; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis, on July 10, 2010; and her daughter, Susan Miller. Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family.
