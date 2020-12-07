1/1
Gloria J. Carpenter
1928 - 2020
GLORIA J. CARPENTER Decorah Gloria J. Carpenter, 92, of Decorah, Iowa, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Wellington Place in Decorah. Private family services will be held in the future. Burial will be in Phelps Cemetery in Decorah. Gloria is survived by her son, Mark Carpenter of Urbandale, Iowa; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis, on July 10, 2010; and her daughter, Susan Miller. Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fjelstul Funeral Home - Decorah
306 East Water Street
Decorah, IA 52101
563-382-5210
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
Carp, I just tried to call you. Wanted you to know I’m so sorry to hear about your mom. Please keep me posted and if there’s anything I can do don’t hesitate to get in touch with me. Prayers and thoughts to you! ❤
Sara Eckheart
Friend
December 4, 2020
Curt & Gloria were truly the best neighbors ever. Mark, and family, please know that you are in our thoughts and your parents are wonderful people and greatly missed.
Katie Houlihan
Neighbor
December 3, 2020
I met Curtis and Gloria at First Lutheran Church decades ago and she was the sweetest, kindest, most welcoming person! Over the years, no matter where I saw Gloria, she would stop and take the time to ask about MY family but always treating me like HER family. She will be missed. ♥
Faye Ehm
Friend
December 3, 2020
Mark,sorry to hear of Glorias passing, my dad Lowell worked with your dad at Interstate and my mother Mickey was a friend of of your mothers. I had many nice visits with her when she shopped at Elaine’s where I worked. I’m sure she is at peace now and glad to be with Curt and Susan.
Tracy Isenberger Croatt
Friend
December 3, 2020
I’m going to miss having Gloria in the world and I treasure the many memories of her kindness, her wonderful sense of humor and her ability to be direct when she felt she needed to be. RIP Gloria Jeanine.
Terri Jo Christenson
Family
December 3, 2020
Mark, Sorry for your loss. She was a very nice lady, My husbank worked with your dad at Interstate for a lot of years.
JoAnn Thorsten
Friend
December 3, 2020
Gloria was such a lovely lady! Mark, guess we go way back to Cub Scout days! I enjoyed her mostly through church, Circle, working funerals, etc. I still will always think of her on Halloween - not that she was spooky, just that it was her birthday. She was so fortunate to have had a son like you have been. My sympathy.
Coleen Orwoll
Friend
