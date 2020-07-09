GLORIA JEAN KIES Brandon Gloria Jean Kies, 65, of Brandon, Iowa, passed peacefully with her children by her side on July 1, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 11, hosted by her husband and their children at his residence. She born Feb. 5, 1955, in Dinsdale, Iowa, to Roy Dedrick and Violet Dedrick. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, crocheting, playing pool, dirt track races, her football, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, and traveling, and briefly lived in Arizona. She loved her donut making job at Caseys, where she had worked for the last 12 years. She was also an organ donor. She is already greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband, Willard Kies of Brandon; her children, Jerry (Rachel) Dedrick, Eric Dedrick, Mary (Andrew Schott) Brammer and Blaine (Acacia Werling) Brammer; her stepchildren, Shawn Kies, Vik Kies, Kim Kies, Rhonda Kies and Lora Kies; her grandchildren, Colton (Kristen) Patten, Isabel Dedrick, Ethan Dedrick, Elsie Dedrick, Alyssa (Tristen Kuker) Brammer, Emily Schott, Jayden Dohrmann, Llyod Dohrmann, Aniyah Dohrmann, Duncan Mccain, Faye Wade, Natalie Wade, Charity Kies, Patience Kies, Faith Kies, Keegan Backes, Layla Kies, Jordynne Kies, Dylan Kies, Kylie Kies and Teeana Kies; her siblings, Hazel (Bill) Rambo, Ted (Sis) Dedrick, Charlotte (Everette) Chesmore and Frank Dedrick; her brothers-in-law, Ray (Mary) Kies, Don (Sue) Kies and Rock Kies; her close friend and sister-in-law, Susan Kies; her great-nephew, Oreo (Dalton Rambo); many nieces, nephews and friends; and her sweet little pup, Lusa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Dedrick and Violet Dedrick; her brother, Jack Dedrick; her sister, Donna Wittenberg; and her niece, April Dedrick.



