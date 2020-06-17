GLORIA JEAN PUGH Newhall Gloria Jean Pugh, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home in Newhall, Iowa, surrounded by her family. A small private service will be held Thursday, June 18, with family and close friends. Gloria was born on June 11, 1946, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Florence (Leiss) Espinoza. After graduating high school in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Gloria later met and married Gary Thurman Pugh of Melbourne, Iowa. Together, they shared many years of marriage before separating and going their own ways. During their marriage together they had four children, raising them in Melbourne, Iowa. During Gloria's time in Melbourne, she was known by many. Gloria was the mom who picked up kids at 6 a.m. for wrestling practice, and the mom who ran the concession stand for the town league baseball games. Gloria coached town ball, and always made sure the kids had uniforms to wear. Gloria's main career was mom and Grandma, but she did work out of the home too. Gloria worked at Casey's, Donnelly's, Midwest Manufacturing and ended her work career at Walmart for the past 17 years, where she was the "best cashier" and made many friends with colleagues and customers. Gloria was a friend, sister, aunt and mom, but her favorite thing to be called was Gramma. Gloria was grandma to 17 grandchildren and four (almost five) great-grandchildren. Gloria dedicated her time, even while still working full time, to her grandchildren and her family. She made many trips to see baseball games, basketball games, soccer games, track meets, cross country meets, football games, swim lessons, Christmas concerts, graduations, and anything else her grandchildren were involved in. Gloria is survived by; her children, Teresa (Danny) Vodochodsky of Tama, Iowa, Tracy (Cindy) Pugh of Cheyenne, Wyo., Angie (Steve) Hermann of Des Moines and Aaron (Michelle) Pugh of Atkins, Iowa; her 17 grandchildren, (Teresa) Zach, Bliss, Dakota, Jensen, (Tracy) Jonathan, Cael, Cade, Abby, (Angie) Sonny, Silvio, Rocky, Julian, Carlo and Lucca, and (Aaron) Triston, Gabriel and Aubrey; and her four (almost five) great-grandchildren, Mila, Stella, Raelynn, Ryatt and soon-to-be Landon. Gloria is survived by siblings, Ginny, David, Mona, Sela, Neva and Lucy, who all still reside in the state of Iowa. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Sonny and Roger; and twin sisters, Mary and Margaret. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.