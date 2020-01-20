|
|
GLORIA JEAN SEARS Cedar Rapids Gloria Jean Sears, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Celebration of Life services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Brosh Chapel. Gloria was born Dec. 31, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Vance B. and Mary A. (Smith) McKinnon. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Franklin High School. Gloria worked for many years at Kirkwood Training and Outreach Services as well as in the banking and mortgage industry. She was a longtime member of Christ Community United Methodist Church in Marion. Gloria lived life to the fullest as she enjoyed ceramics, music, dancing, and most of all, spending time with kids, grand and great-grandkids. She was a dedicated Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and particularly loved wrestling. Gloria is survived by her children, Steve (Laurie) Koering of Eden Prairie, Minn., Kimberly (Doug) Wilson of Mount Auburn, David (Laura) Koering of Cedar Rapids and Julie (Brent) Sears-Britcher of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Darlene McKinnon of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; special companion, Donald Koutny; a great-grandson, Tyler William Ainsworth; and her brothers, Vance McKinnon and Larry (Mary Jo) McKinnon. Memorials may be directed to the Hospice of Mercy in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020