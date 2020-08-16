GLORIA LANGENFELD Cedar Rapids Gloria Langenfeld, 94, of Cedar Rapids passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center. She was born in Van Dyne, Wis., on Nov. 9, 1925. Gloria was a wonderful loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active volunteer at her church, St. Pius. She was crafty, creative, a gourmet cook and was known to never let a bargain go by. She was the life of the party, most would say. She loved her gourmet group of friends. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, James Langenfeld; son, Christian Langenfeld; daughter, Lisa Knapp; granddaughter, Jennifer Knapp; and grandson, Weston Navin. Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Sara Navin and family, who live in Des Moines. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family has respectively requested to give to the Food Bank of Iowa or the charity of your choice
.