Gloria Marolf
Prayer Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Farley, IA
Gloria M. Marolf Obituary
GLORIA M. MAROLF Farley Gloria M. Marolf, 80, of Farley, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her home in Farley from an unexpected non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cancer diagnosis. Visitation for Gloria will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. and the Farley American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the funeral home in Farley. Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Farley, with the Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa. Gloria was born on Feb. 9, 1939 in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Leona (Kirsch) White. She received her education from Xavier High School in Dyersville and also attended Loras College in Dubuque. On Sept. 6, 1958, she was united in marriage to Ralph L. Marolf at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville. He preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 2009. Together, the couple owned and operated Farley Oil for many years, and celebrated 51 years of marriage. She was a member of the St. Joseph's Parish in Farley, a member of the Farley Garden Club and a member of the Farley American Legion Auxiliary. Her retirement years were spent planning her next adventure with her friends from Destinations Unlimited. Her day-to-day endeavors included taking care of her home and yard, which she did impeccably. She is survived by two children, Steven (Diann) Marolf of Lenexa, Kan., and Lynn (Joe) Smith of Billings, Mont.; four grandchildren, Kaitie Marolf (fiancee, Evan Sanders) and Jared Marolf (Caitlynn Noltie), Bridger (Kalli) Smith and Kennedy (Daniel) Bowen; two great-grandchildren, Amorie and Everly Smith and Bowen boy on the way; and one brother, Allan (Dee) White of Guttenberg, Iowa. She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Scott Raymond Marolf, on July 22, 1993; one sister, Ethel (Dick) Jacque; and one brother, Vernon (Mary Lou) White. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019
