|
|
GLORIA NEUHAUS Victor Gloria Neuhaus, 93, of Victor, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo with her family by her side. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at St. John's Lutheran Church south of Victor. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home in Victor with her family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be designated St. John's Lutheran Church and mailed in care of Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Gloria's family online at www.smithfh.com. Gloria is survived by her daughters, Margaret Crockett of Guernsey, Marna (Barry) Mohr of Ladora and Marcella Chvala of Victor; son, Mark (Kim) Neuhaus of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren, Alisa Smith, Nathan Slykhuis, Scott (Jermane) Slykhuis, Scott (Angela) Crockett, Travis (Daphane) Neuhaus, Mindy (Calvin) Henderson, R.A. Neuhaus, Alan (Sara) Mohr, Stacy (Chris) Montross, Aric (Lacey) Chvala, Kyle (Jillissa) Chvala and Allison Madren; 36 great grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Thomas of Fruitas, Calif.; and sister-in-law, Marian Schuldt of Montezuma.
Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019