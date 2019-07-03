Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
319-647-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Neuhaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Neuhaus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Neuhaus Obituary
GLORIA NEUHAUS Victor Gloria Neuhaus, 93, of Victor, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo with her family by her side. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at St. John's Lutheran Church south of Victor. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home in Victor with her family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be designated St. John's Lutheran Church and mailed in care of Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Gloria's family online at www.smithfh.com. Gloria is survived by her daughters, Margaret Crockett of Guernsey, Marna (Barry) Mohr of Ladora and Marcella Chvala of Victor; son, Mark (Kim) Neuhaus of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren, Alisa Smith, Nathan Slykhuis, Scott (Jermane) Slykhuis, Scott (Angela) Crockett, Travis (Daphane) Neuhaus, Mindy (Calvin) Henderson, R.A. Neuhaus, Alan (Sara) Mohr, Stacy (Chris) Montross, Aric (Lacey) Chvala, Kyle (Jillissa) Chvala and Allison Madren; 36 great grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Thomas of Fruitas, Calif.; and sister-in-law, Marian Schuldt of Montezuma.
Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now