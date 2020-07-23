GLORIA E. NOBLE Dundee Gloria E. Noble, 81, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa. All guests are respectfully encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Private family funeral service will be held Saturday, July 25, at the funeral home. The Rev. Dr. Lynn Banderob will be officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Use the following site: youtube/wUCJoHaQ4jc. Burial will take place following the service at Campton-Oakhill Cemetery, Lamont, Iowa. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Gloria is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Ronald) Cunningham, Masonville, Iowa, and Brenda Popham, Lamont, Iowa; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Diane Baumgartner (Ken Rayburn), Manchester, Kathy (Bill) Gralund, Cedar Rapids, Tami Keegan, Grand Mound, and Sandy (Jim) Bivens, Milan, Ill.; and brother-in-law, Robert Noble, Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Noble; parents, Ronald and Erma Baumgartner; daughters, Ronda Chettinger and Julie Noble; son-in-law Rick Popham; great-grandson, Will Cunningham; and brother, Rodney Baumgartner. Please share a memory of Gloria at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
