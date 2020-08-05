GLORIA SCHROPP Parnell Gloria Schropp was born April 19, 1949, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Evie (Schmitz) Oberheu. She graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1968. On July 29, 1972, Gloria was united in marriage to Steven Schropp at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank, Iowa. She worked 35 years at Amana Refrigeration and later became a licensed Realtor. Gloria was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Parnell, where she taught catechism for several years. She also was a member of St. Joseph Altar and Rosary Society, National Association of Realtors, VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Thumbs Up Club. She enjoyed traveling, cruises, wintering at the beach in Florida, reading, watching cooking shows, friendly cooking competitions with Andy, shopping trips with Jill and baking with her grandchildren and teaching them the value of a measuring cup and scraping the bowl clean. Her famous quote was "Always make sure the freezer door is shut." Gloria died on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo at the age of 71 years, after a 26-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Steve of Parnell; a son, Andrew (Jessica) Schropp of Williamsburg; a daughter, Jill (Brandon) Peterson of Urbandale; five grandchildren, Lilia (Chad) Ludovissy, Morgan Gloria Schropp, Drew Schropp, Reagan Peterson and Brock Peterson; a great-grandson, Ayden; two sisters, Paula Schares of Oran and Karen Oberheu-Silver of Cedar Rapids; and a brother-in-law John Wroten of Fairbank. She was preceded by her parents; a sister, Kathie Wroten; and two brothers-in-law, Gerald Von Ahsen and Darryl Schares. Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A general memorial fund has been established. The family requests face masks to be worn during the visitation and memorial service. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
