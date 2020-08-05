1/1
Gloria Schropp
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLORIA SCHROPP Parnell Gloria Schropp was born April 19, 1949, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Evie (Schmitz) Oberheu. She graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1968. On July 29, 1972, Gloria was united in marriage to Steven Schropp at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank, Iowa. She worked 35 years at Amana Refrigeration and later became a licensed Realtor. Gloria was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Parnell, where she taught catechism for several years. She also was a member of St. Joseph Altar and Rosary Society, National Association of Realtors, VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Thumbs Up Club. She enjoyed traveling, cruises, wintering at the beach in Florida, reading, watching cooking shows, friendly cooking competitions with Andy, shopping trips with Jill and baking with her grandchildren and teaching them the value of a measuring cup and scraping the bowl clean. Her famous quote was "Always make sure the freezer door is shut." Gloria died on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Compass Memorial Hospital in Marengo at the age of 71 years, after a 26-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, Steve of Parnell; a son, Andrew (Jessica) Schropp of Williamsburg; a daughter, Jill (Brandon) Peterson of Urbandale; five grandchildren, Lilia (Chad) Ludovissy, Morgan Gloria Schropp, Drew Schropp, Reagan Peterson and Brock Peterson; a great-grandson, Ayden; two sisters, Paula Schares of Oran and Karen Oberheu-Silver of Cedar Rapids; and a brother-in-law John Wroten of Fairbank. She was preceded by her parents; a sister, Kathie Wroten; and two brothers-in-law, Gerald Von Ahsen and Darryl Schares. Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A general memorial fund has been established. The family requests face masks to be worn during the visitation and memorial service. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
Powell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
319-664-3385
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Powell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved