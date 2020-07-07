Gloria Williams

GLORIA A. WILLIAMS Cedar Rapids Gloria A. Williams, 84, a longtime resident of the Cedar Rapids area, died July 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Living Center West. She was born in 1935 in Oxford Junction, Iowa, to Lawrence and Mildred Kuehl. She married Blair Franklin "Pee-Wee" Williams in 1956. He preceded her in death in 1995. She had a wonderful smile that could light up a room with the most infectious laugh. Gloria was passionate about dancing, especially going out on the town with her husband for a night of ballroom dancing. Out of the five most popular ballroom dances, Gloria loved to waltz. When she wasn't out dancing the night away, she was spending time with her beloved family and friends, socializing while savoring her delicious meals. Other times, she enjoyed watching reality television shows, working on puzzles or crocheting. Upon retiring she worked as a butcher for Gile Meats in Cascade. She will be deeply missed by her son, Lynn (Sheila) Williams of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and a sister, Lawretta Busch of Oxford Junction, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister, Donna. The family suggest memorial contributions to the Diabetes Foundation at secure.donationpay.org/diabetes/
The family of Gloria would like to express an extra thank-you to Anamosa Care Center and to Marti at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Living Center West. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
