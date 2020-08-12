GLORY LYNNE LIVINGSTON Ottawa, Kan. Glory Lynne Livingston of Ottawa, Kan., peacefully passed away at her home with family and friends by her side Aug. 8, 2020. Glory was 70 years old. Visitation (mask required) will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan. (913) 856-7111. Graveside service (mask optional) will be Friday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. at Wellsville Cemetery, Wellsville, Kan. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope House, Ottawa, Kan. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
. Glory was born June 1, 1950, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Lawrence (Larry) and Gloria (Waltermire) Sather. Glory and her family relocated to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1957, where she attended school and graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1968. Glory and David met as members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. They were married Dec. 5, 1970, in Cedar Rapids and shared 40 years of marriage together. Dave and Glory had two sons, Brandon and Brian. While married, they lived in Marshalltown, Iowa, Shawnee, Kan., Gardner, Kan., and Wellsville, Kan. She recently relocated to Ottawa, Kan., to be closer to family. Glory had a love for life and especially enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, horses and dogs. She was active in multiple saddle clubs, horse circuits and barrel racing associations, including KSHSC, KBRA, and NBHA. Glory was a talented baker and cake decorator, having made hundreds of unique cakes including a life-sized pedal car cake. She and Dave loved to entertain in their home and always had great meals and loads of fun with friends and family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her five grandchildren. Glory was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Gloria Sather; infant sister, Sally; and husband, David. Glory is survived by her sons, Brandon Livingston and wife, Amy, and Brian Livingston and wife, Erica; five grandchildren, Nathan, Erin, Bradley, Emily and Ethan Livingston, all of Ottawa, Kan., and sister, April (Barton) and husband, Alan, of Wichita, Kan.