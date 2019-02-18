|
Gordon B. Gilbertson, 95, of Waukon, Iowa, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Good Samaritan Center in Waukon, Iowa. Gordon Bakkom Gilbertson was born Oct. 21, 1923, in Waterville, Iowa, the son of Carl and Hilda (Bakkom) Gilbertson. On June 22, 1948, Gordon married Donna Mae Campbell at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, and the couple lived and farmed on the same farm where Gordon had grown up. They were primarily a dairy farm and in 1990, he and Donna retired and moved to Waukon. Gordon is survived by his wife, Donna of Waukon; his four children: Gary (Jean) Gilbertson of Waterville, Greg (Sue) Gilbertson of Waukon, Becky (Don) Quijano of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Kim (Jerome) Amos of Stewartville, Minn.; grandchildren, Amy (Mark Jackson) Gilbertson, Jessie (Adam) Krause, Nick Gilbertson, Luke (Karin Gray) Aswegan, Russ Roe and Dee (John) Heying; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Alison, and Thomas Heying and Nora and Mia Krause; brother-in-law, Roger Campbell of Stromsburg, Neb.; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Campbell of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019