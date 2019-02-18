Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home - Waukon
202 Allamakee Street PO Box 59
Waukon, IA 52172
563-568-3162
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Gilbertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon B. Gilbertson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gordon B. Gilbertson Obituary
GORDON B. GILBERTSON Waukon Gordon B. Gilbertson, 95, of Waukon, Iowa, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Good Samaritan Center in Waukon, Iowa. A full obituary is available at www.martinfunerals.com/obits. Gordon Bakkom Gilbertson was born Oct. 21, 1923, in Waterville, Iowa, the son of Carl and Hilda (Bakkom) Gilbertson. On June 22, 1948, Gordon married Donna Mae Campbell at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, and the couple lived and farmed on the same farm where Gordon had grown up. They were primarily a dairy farm and in 1990, he and Donna retired and moved to Waukon. Gordon is survived by his wife, Donna of Waukon; his four children: Gary (Jean) Gilbertson of Waterville, Greg (Sue) Gilbertson of Waukon, Becky (Don) Quijano of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Kim (Jerome) Amos of Stewartville, Minn.; grandchildren, Amy (Mark Jackson) Gilbertson, Jessie (Adam) Krause, Nick Gilbertson, Luke (Karin Gray) Aswegan, Russ Roe and Dee (John) Heying; great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Alison, and Thomas Heying and Nora and Mia Krause; brother-in-law, Roger Campbell of Stromsburg, Neb.; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Campbell of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.