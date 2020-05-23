Home

GORDON E. HEITSHUSEN Williamsburg Gordon E. Heitshusen passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 91. He is survived by two daughters, Carole (Randy) Von Ahsen of Williamsburg and Kaye (Damon) Adair of Perry; five grandchildren, Trent (Hayley) Von Ahsen, Tiffany (Brandon) Wenner, Bryce (Morgan) Von Ahsen, Cole (Jenny) Adair and Quinn (Lauren) Adair; 10 great-grandchildren, Tate, Harper, Mason, Emerson, Max, Luke, Drew, Will, Davis and Graham; a sister, Janet O'Brien of North English; and a sister-in-law, Maralyn (Tom) Slaymaker of Williamsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cleo; a sister, Fern Tschopp and husband Wayne; and a brother-in-law, Don O'Brien. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, near Williamsburg. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. (Please practice social distancing.) Burial will be at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery with military rites by the Iburg Poulson VFW Post 8797. Memorials are for Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lutheran Interparish School or Williamsburg High School Athletics. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2020
