Gordon Goeldner Obituary
GORDON GOELDNER Marengo Gordon Goeldner, 76, of Marengo, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Gordon was born Jan. 14, 1943, in Sigourney, Iowa. He married Verna (Esser) on May 11, 1968, in North English. He was an amazing father to six children, of whom he was very proud. Gordon enjoyed woodworking, playing cards with family and friends, attending auctions and gardening. He was an avid fast-pitch softball player and bowler in his younger years. You often could find him attending his grandchildren's sporting events as their number one supporter. Gordon's kind soul will be missed by his wife of 51 years, Verna; and his children, Steve (Michelle) Goeldner of Wisconsin, Craig (Dawn) Goeldner of Indianola, Sara (Todd) Grimm of North English and Christine (Brent) Bral of Marengo; sisters-in-law, Karen Esser of Amana and Virgie Wehr of Marion; brother-in-law, Steve (Connie) of Walford; and many nieces and nephews. He was the proud grandfather to Deena, Miranda and Chelsie Rathjen, Lily Reuter, Lexi and Grant Goeldner, Brooklyn, Sophia and Aidan Grimm and Brecken and Nash Bral. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Katie; and two loving daughters, Karla Rathjen and Diane Goeldner; as well as his brother, Dan; and two sisters, Theresa and Sally; and brothers-in-law, Robert Esser and Cletus Wehr. Gordon forever will be remembered by the way he could make everyone laugh, his gentle heart and unconditional love for his family and friends. Visitation will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Hall in Marengo on Monday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Marengo. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
