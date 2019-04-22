GORDON INGRAM Lebanon, Mo. Gordon Dean Ingram, 84, of Lebanon, Mo., formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2109, in Lebanon, Mo. He was born May 28, 1934, in Marengo, Iowa, the son of Newell and Ruth Ingram. He married Rosemary Hayes on Nov. 28, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Gordon didn't judge people by the size of their wallet; rather, the content of their character. He always enjoyed talking about politics. He didn't have a problem telling things exactly as he saw them. Mr. Ingram went to school at Iowa State University, where he studied to be a veterinarian and was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and had a love for animals. Gordon had traveled to about every state. Gordon retired about 36 years ago from Iowa Electric Light and Power, where he worked as a chemist for 23 years. For the past 11 years, he was a volunteer at Mercy Hospital in Lebanon, Mo. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rosemary Ingram; daughters, Maureen Ingram and Diane Struve (husband Richard Struve); son, Patrick Ingram (wife Sara); seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Ingram; father, Newell Ingram; and son, Byron Ingram. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, with a vigil beginning at 5 p.m., at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at All Saints Catholic Church, 720 29th St. SE, Cedar Rapids. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary