1/1
Gordon L. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GORDON L. JOHNSON Cedar Rapids Gordon L. Johnson, 97, of Marion passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army 10th Mountain division. Services will be held at a later date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home will be caring for Gordon and his family. Gordon married Carolla Kittelson on July 4, 1943. She died in 2001. They were charter members of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. He is survived by three daughters and their families, Delores and Garry Moose, Lavonne and John Evans, and Gail and Ray Herb; eight grandchildren, Teresa (Tim) Schulte, Sherie Moose (Scott Schultz), Nicole (Russ) Jaeger, Laurie Evans, Amy (Jon) Sigmund, Brandon Herb, Gordon Herb and Elizabeth Herb; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Gordon's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved