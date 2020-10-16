GORDON L. JOHNSON Cedar Rapids Gordon L. Johnson, 97, of Marion passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army 10th Mountain division. Services will be held at a later date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home will be caring for Gordon and his family. Gordon married Carolla Kittelson on July 4, 1943. She died in 2001. They were charter members of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. He is survived by three daughters and their families, Delores and Garry Moose, Lavonne and John Evans, and Gail and Ray Herb; eight grandchildren, Teresa (Tim) Schulte, Sherie Moose (Scott Schultz), Nicole (Russ) Jaeger, Laurie Evans, Amy (Jon) Sigmund, Brandon Herb, Gordon Herb and Elizabeth Herb; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Gordon's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
