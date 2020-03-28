|
GORDON MARION ZUMWALT Coralville Gordon Marion Zumwalt, 95, of Lantern Park Care Specialty Care Center in Coralville, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, after a short illness. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date at Gay & Ciha Funeral Home in Iowa City. Burial will be at Mount Clark Cemetery in Central City. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gordon was born June 17, 1925, in Central City, to parents Benjamin and Naomi (Soesbe) Zumwalt. He grew up in and around Central City and Cedar Rapids. He attended McKinley High School in Cedar Rapids. Gordon married Shirley (Slach) Beuter on Jan. 6, 1972. She preceded him in death in 2018. He also was preceded in death by his brother, Philip Zumwalt. Gordon is survived by his sister, Marjorie Revers of Austin, Texas; a daughter, Ann (Larry) Bengtson of Crystal, Minn.; sons, David Zumwalt of Omaha, Neb., and Gary Zumwalt (Delores) of Sammamish, Wash.; stepson, Larry (Margaret) Beuter of Iowa City; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. Gordon's family are particularly grateful for the time and loving attention that his nephew, Brian Revers and fiancee Melissa Mandernach, devoted to Gordon in the last year of his life. Gordon's service in the European theater during World War II was the defining experience of his life. As a member of the historic 26th Infantry "Yankee" Division, Gordon participated in the Normandy Invasion, landing with fellow troops at Utah Beach. He went on to engage in the Battle of the Bulge and welcomed the news of the war's end in a hospital in Bar le Duc, France. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service during the Battle of the Bulge. A fine example of the Midwest work ethic, Gordon held a variety of jobs during his lifetime. Notably, he retired from Cherry-Burrell Corporation in 1988, after 22 years of service. In the 1960s, he launched his own engineering sales and service company, Mar-Lin Service LLC, which he operated until 2002. At the age of 75, Gordon achieved a goal that had been suspended for nearly 60 years due to illness and induction into the Army: He walked across the stage at Solon High School to receive his high school diploma. Gordon was an active member of the American Legion, in both Solon (Stinocher Post 460) and Iowa City (Post 17), where he held a number of positions through the years. Although he leaves a void that can never be filled, we who knew and loved Gordon are comforted by many happy memories of time spent with him, and our lives are enriched by the wisdom his life exemplified: The satisfaction derived from hard work, the necessity of loyalty to family and country, and the fulfillment that results when life's challenges are met with vigor, determination, optimism and hope.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020