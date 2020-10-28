1/1
Grace Christensen
GRACE MARY BENTS CHRISTENSEN Cedar Rapids Grace Mary Bents Christensen, 75, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at her home after a long illness. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Please share a memory of Grace at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
