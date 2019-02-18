GRACE IRENE BELLAND Williamsburg Grace Irene Belland, 85, of Williamsburg, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Grace was born Nov. 20, 1933, in Hartford Township, Iowa County, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Katherine Adella (Strait) von Aswege. She graduated from Victor High School in 1951 and graduated from nursing school at Iowa Lutheran in Des Moines. She was united in marriage to Samuel Thomas Belland on April 15, 1955, in Victor. She worked as a nurse before co-owning and operating Belland Construction with Sam. They had three children, Tamara, Thomas and Lucinda. Over the years, they spent their winters in Florida and summers in Guttenberg. Grace was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where she was active in church activities. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed home decorating, was an excellent cook and delighted in spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grace is survived by her three children, Tamara Belland of Fairfield, Tom Belland of Williamsburg and Lucinda "Cindy" (Jim) Anderson of Eden Prairie, Minn.; five grandchildren, Kelsey (Cody) Calkins, Blair (Kate) Belland, Kiley (Quinn) Wolfe, Lexi (Christopher) Perez, all of Williamsburg, and Quinn Anderson of Shakopee, Minn.; eight great-grandchildren, Ryker, Hazel and Hadley Calkins, Kinley and Charlotte Belland, Wesley and Willa Wolfe and Palmer Perez. Grace is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sam; a brother, Marvin von Aswege; and two sisters, Marion Adams and Ruth Frey. Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. The Rev. Tom Ogilvie will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from noon to service time at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Iowa City Hospice. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for Grace and her family. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary