GRACE K. HOTZ Washington Grace K. Hotz, 90, a resident of Halcyon House in Washington, Iowa, formerly of rural Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2019, at the Washington County Hospital and Clinics. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids by Father Kenneth Glaser. Burial will follow in Saint John's Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service in Cedar Rapids is in charge of the arrangements. Grace is survived by her son, Richard Hotz of Libertyville, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; and her parents, Wencil "Wesley" Poduska and Frances (Nepovim) Poduska Horacek. Grace Katherine Poduska was born Nov. 1, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and baptized at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. She married Richard E. Hotz on June 10, 1947, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church. Richard died on Aug. 15, 1993. Grace and Richard farmed their entire married life. She loved living on the farm and taking care of the livestock and baby pigs. Grace was a longtime member of Saint Ludmila Catholic Church. Published in The Gazette on June 15, 2019