GRACE LOUISE DICKERSON Marion Grace Louise Dickerson, 73, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, where the family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service. Pastor Brody Tubaugh will officiate. Burial will take place at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Grace was born on April 17, 1947, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Marion and Audrey (Andrews) Kraft. She graduated high school and was employed in the housekeeping department at the University of Iowa, until retiring in 2003. Grace is survived by her daughter, Linda (Gary) Wilson of Albia, Iowa; son, Clyde II (Michelle) Dickerson of Oskaloosa, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Tyler Wilson, Robbie Wilson, Tanner Wilson, Heather Wilson, Tara Wilson, Matt Reed and Harrison Dickerson; seven great-grandchildren; and several friends, including Angie (Curtis) Ahlers of Marion and Jerrie Walton. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Kraft. Please share a memory of Grace at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
