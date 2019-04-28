GRACE MARIE FOWLER Mechanicsville Grace Marie Fowler, 92, of Mechanicsville, passed away April 22, 2019. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. A reception will follow in the Library Room at First Street Community Center, 221 First St. NE, Mount Vernon. Burial: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Loup Valley Cemetery in Stapleton, Neb. She is survived by her children, Charissa (Ivan) Vonk of California, Cyndonna Tefft of Nebraska, Marcia (Keith) Stahl of Stanwood and Norman (Helen Brown) Fowler II of Idaho; grandchildren, Nathan Vonk, Mariah Hess, Sarah Letheby, Sam Tefft, David Tefft, Jessa Fowler, Micah Fowler and Ames Fowler; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Paul Warner, Tim Warner and Mary Hansen. Grace was born to John and Maud (Kent) Warner in Davenport, Iowa, on Oct. 31, 1926. In 1949, she married Norman Edward Fowler. She graduated from the University of Dubuque, University of Nebraska, and University of South Dakota, earning bachelors in elementary education and her library certification. After college, Grace became a pastor's wife and joyfully fulfilled that role. Once her four children were in school, she embraced the role of educator and later school librarian. She was a member of Presbyterian Women's Organization, Delta Kappa Gamma, Nebraska Education Association and Iowa State Education Association. In her spare time, Grace enjoyed traveling and bird watching. Grace was very involved in First Presbyterian Church of Williamsburg, where she directed the choir, taught Sunday school and led Bible studies. Grace taught us all to walk in the light and grace of God. Grace passed on Easter Monday to be with the Lord. We are ever so grateful for her time here with us and know that she is at peace. She was so very kind and will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Jean Hopper, John Warner, Gordon Warner and Marjorie Warkentin. Memorials in Grace's memory may be directed to First Presbyterian Church of Williamsburg, Iowa. Please share your support and memories with Grace's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary